Town Chooses To Power Down To Save A Trapped Feline

It’s not often that an entire town participates in the rescue of a cat. Although in this case, it wasn’t by choice. However I haven’t seen any news reports of residents in the Gloucestershire town of Stow-on-the-Wold complaining. It happened when a local family cat named Gryffyndor was discovered at the top of a live power pole! Sadly the family stated the RSPCA informed them they needed to wait 24 hours and then call emergency services. Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue and Western Power Distribution had other plans to avoid waiting that long. And after 8 hours of brainstorming, the safest decision for all involved was made.