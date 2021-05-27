Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Achieves Market Cap of $6.75 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.