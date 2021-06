PITTSFORD, N.Y. – In a battle of two of the top teams in Division III Lacrosse, the nationally-ranked St. John Fisher College men's lacrosse team pushed top-ranked Tufts University to the brink on Sunday before falling 19-15, in the Second Round of the NCAA Championship inside Growney Stadium. With the loss, Fisher, which is ranked eighth in the most recent United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association poll and made its second straight appearance in the Sweet 16, fell to 12-4 on the year, while the Jumbos advanced to the Regional Quarterfinal next weekend where they'll put their 8-0 record on the line.