Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Post $0.07 EPS
Wall Street analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp's earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.