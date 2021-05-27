Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Post $0.07 EPS

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Wall Street analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. CalAmp posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calamp Corp#Wireless Communications#Eps#Citigroup Inc#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#Calamp Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Analysts Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Neovasc posted earnings per share of ($0.80) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.53% of Vocera Communications worth $125,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportstheenterpriseleader.com

-$0.05 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$135.03 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Switch reported sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
StocksWKRB News

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells $226,160.17 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

$2.76 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.17 EPS Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$0.98 EPS Expected for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to announce $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
MarketsWKRB News

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.13 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$146.22 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post $146.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $146.60 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $99.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the May 13th total of 859,900 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 958,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
MarketsWKRB News

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “
MarketsWKRB News

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “
StocksWKRB News

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 21,707 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,815,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.