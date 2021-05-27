Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Post $0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.