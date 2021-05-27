iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Volume Hits $114.42 Million

IExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for about $5.50 or 0.00014340 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $440.15 million and approximately $114.42 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.