USD, Yields Rebound, Quarles Ready to Talk Taper?

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSummary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), used by traders as a measure of the USD against a basket of currencies of US trade partners, rebounded 0.44% to 90.02 from 89.67 yesterday. Randal Quarles, Fed Vice-Chair for supervision, signalled that the time for the US central bank to think about slowing its pace of bond-buying is coming soon. Earlier this week, several Fed officials sought to downplay the prospects of rising inflation, which put US bond yields and the Dollar under pressure. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year treasury rose to 1.58% (1.56% yesterday). The Euro slid back under 1.22 to 1.2195 after trading to an overnight and 4-month high at 1.2263. A hawkish bent by New Zealand’s Central Bank (RBNZ) sent the Kiwi soaring to 0.73162 (overnight high) before settling at 0.7283 in New York. NZD/USD, referred to by traders as the “Flightless Bird” finished as best performing currency, up 0.9% against the Greenback. The RBNZ signalled that interest rates could rise in the second half of 2022. The Australian Dollar, however, was little changed at 0.7743 from 0.7750 yesterday. Elsewhere the USD/CAD pair rallied to 1.2122 from 1.2065. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.32% to 109.13 (108.75). The Dollar was marginally lower against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) slumped 0.45% to 6.3840 (6.4100), cracking through the psychological 6.40 level. The USD buying interest at the 6.40 level pulled away which led to further selling.

www.fxstreet.com
