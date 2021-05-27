Cancel
USD/JPY: Refreshes daily highs near 109.20 amid USD rebound

By Rekha Chauhan
FXStreet.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleUSD/JPY accumulates minute gains in the Asian session. Rebound in US Treasury yields underpins the demand for the US dollar. Yen turns lower after Japan cuts economic assessment. The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps USD/JPY higher in the initial Asian session. The pair consolidates the overnight gains and...

www.fxstreet.com
Metal Miningthebharatexpressnews.com

Gold prices slide slightly, silver is trading higher

Gold and silver prices today: Gold and silver prices were trading on a mixed note on Friday. Gold futures for August 5 delivery on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) slipped 0.07% to Rs 46,836. On the spot market, fine gold of 24 karat purity was sold at Rs 47,210 per 10 grams, 22 karat gold was priced at Rs 45,610 per 10 grams, 18 karat gold was retailed at Rs 37,770 per 10 grams and 14 karat gold was priced of 31,400 rupees for 10 grams, the Indian Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) said on the microblogging site Twitter.
Businessmorningology.com

Dollar edges lower ahead of U.S. inflation data

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar drifted lower in Europe on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose, as did the euro, gaining 0.1% to $1.1943, and...
Currenciesbusinesshala.com

EMERGING MARKETS-FX set for robust weekly gains on interest rate hikes

* Mexican Peso top weekly performer after sudden rate hike. * Czech Crown, Hungarian Forint also look strong gains. * Argentina to focus on canceling emerging market position by MSCI. June 25 (Businesshala) – Most emerging market currencies rose on Friday, and were set to end a week strong, buoyed...
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops to 110.50 after US inflation data

USD/JPY came under bearish pressure in the early American session. Core PCE inflation in US rose to 3.4% (YoY) in May as expected. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.70. After spending the first half of the day in a relatively tight range below 111.00, the USD/JPY...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data

SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted lower in Asia on Friday as an agreement on U.S. infrastructure spending underpinned appetite for riskier currencies, but caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data kept losses to a minimum. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies rose very slightly, while the euro gained 0.1%...
Businessinvesting.com

Gold Dropped Amid Mixed Cues From Fed Officials on Approach of the Central Bank

Gold yesterday settled down by -0.43% at 46870 amid mixed cues from Fed officials on the approach the central bank could take to withdraw stimulus kept investors on their toes and muted gains. Investors digest mixed signals from US Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes and awaited more economic data to gauge inflationary pressures. Meantime, the labour market shows signs of a slowdown in the recovery as initial claims fell less than expected in the prior week. In congressional testimony, Powell vowed not to raise rates too quickly by stating that the central bank will continue its supportive stance on the economy.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
BusinessBayStreet.ca

USD/CAD - Canadian Dollar Awaiting U.S. Data

The Canadian dollar was directionless in another uneventful overnight session. Traders are content to await further guidance from the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report, which is said to be the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation. Higher than expected results will reignite the debate as to the timing of the next U.S. rate increase, and undermine the Canadian dollar.
Marketsactionforex.com

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.67; (P) 110.90; (R1) 111.10;. Further rise is expected in USD/JPY with 109.70 support intact, for 111.71 key resistance. Next target is 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 110.95 from 107.47 at 112.64 next. On the downside, however, break of 109.70 support will turn bias back to the downside for 107.47 support instead.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar steady after U.S. inflation data misses estimates

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and coments, adds data, Fed speakers) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar ended unchanged on Friday, erasing an early drop after tamer-than-expected producer price inflation, with investors continuing to evaluate whether that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to snuff out inflation if it persists. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, increased 0.5%, below economists’ expectations of an 0.6% increase. In the 12 months through May, the core PCE price index shot up 3.4%, the largest gain since April 1992. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4%. “The most interesting, salient takeaway from today’s data is that we’re not seeing runaway inflation,” said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management in New York. “The Fed by holding its fire is probably on the right side of the trade at this point.” Other data showed U.S. consumer sentiment ticked up in June. The dollar index against a basket of currencies ended unchanged on the day at 91.838, after dropping to 91.524. Last Friday, the index rose to a two-month high after Fed policymakers on June 16 forecast two rate hikes in 2023, a faster-than-expected timetable to tighten. This week, the greenback slipped as Fed speakers offered contrasting views on inflation pressures. The U.S. economy could possibly reach maximum employment and inflation that would merit an interest rate increase next year, but it will be important to watch the data, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Friday. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said he expects high inflation readings will not last and many Americans will return to the labor market in the fall. Investments that strengthen the labor force and improve economic inclusion can help boost economic growth, said Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester. Infrastructure spending is likely to boost the U.S. economy, though probably not in the short-term. The British pound fell 0.33% on the day to $1.3875, weakening further a day after the Bank of England made no changes to monetary policy. The greenback was steady at 110.83 Japanese yen, after reaching a 15-month high of 111.11 on Thursday. Data showed core consumer prices in Tokyo were unchanged in June from a year earlier. “Japan is a total outlier when it comes to one of the most crucial data points in the market’s focus right now: inflation. It showed that Japan, unique among the major countries of the world, has no inflation,” Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, said in a report. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:00PM (1900 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.8380 91.8470 +0.00% 2.064% +91.8790 +91.5240 Euro/Dollar $1.1931 $1.1931 +0.00% -2.35% +$1.1976 +$1.1927 Dollar/Yen 110.8250 110.8300 +0.00% +7.30% +110.9800 +110.5000 Euro/Yen 132.22 132.27 -0.04% +4.18% +132.4500 +132.1400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9178 0.9180 +0.00% +3.76% +0.9183 +0.9143 Sterling/Dollar $1.3875 $1.3922 -0.33% +1.57% +$1.3935 +$1.3871 Dollar/Canadian 1.2306 1.2319 -0.09% -3.35% +1.2329 +1.2273 Aussie/Dollar $0.7586 $0.7583 +0.06% -1.36% +$0.7616 +$0.7580 Euro/Swiss 1.0949 1.0951 -0.02% +1.31% +1.0963 +1.0943 Euro/Sterling 0.8597 0.8569 +0.33% -3.80% +0.8604 +0.8569 NZ $0.7061 $0.7062 +0.00% -1.66% +$0.7095 +$0.7056 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4955 8.5040 -0.13% -1.09% +8.5025 +8.4580 Euro/Norway 10.1369 10.1360 +0.01% -3.15% +10.1580 +10.1148 Dollar/Sweden 8.4907 8.4677 +0.28% +3.59% +8.4947 +8.4441 Euro/Sweden 10.1314 10.1031 +0.28% +0.55% +10.1349 +10.1040 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by David Gregorio)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar notches weekly gain as Fed impact fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout, updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against the greenback * For the week, the loonie gains 1.3% * Price of U.S. oil settles 1% higher at $74.05 a barrel * Canadian 10-year yield rises 4.4 basis points to 1.460% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices climbed and investors grew less worried about the Federal Reserve's shift to more hawkish guidance, with the currency adding to this week's gains. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2300 to the greenback, or 81.30 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2271 to 1.2329. It was up 1.3% for the week, clawing back some its decline from the previous week when the Federal Reserve surprised markets by projecting it would begin interest rate hikes in 2023 rather than 2024. "The Fed was a turning point but it wasn't a complete game changer," said Alvise Marino, FX strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The fact that the Fed was able to introduce some hawkishness in to the discourse but without causing a tantrum (in the bond market) ... that's something that has allowed risky assets to perform well," Marino said. The S&P 500 index hit a record high as weaker-than-expected U.S. inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Fed. Oil, one of Canada's major exports, notched a fifth consecutive week of gains on expectations demand growth will outstrip supply. U.S. crude oil futures settled 1% higher on Friday at $74.05 a barrel. Canada projects COVID-19 infections will decline rapidly over the next two months, but the more contagious Delta variant risks causing a greater-than-expected resurgence of cases later this year, public health officials said. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was up 4.4 basis points at 1.460%, extending its rebound from last Friday's 3-1/2-month low at 1.364%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)
Businessfxempire.com

PCE Inflation Gauge Rising to 2008 Levels Takes Gold Higher

The PCE or Core Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index measures the prices paid by individuals for the domestic purchase of goods and services, excluding the price of food and energy. This is the number the Federal Reserve uses to measure current inflation rates. The Fed has for years (pre-pandemic) used 2% percent as their inflation target. During the pandemic, they have altered their mandate to let inflation run hot or above 2% and instead focusing on boosting employment in the United States. However, the current PCE index is roughly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
StocksPosted by
The Independent

FTSE 100 advances after BoE holds rate, Asian stocks rise but Sensex trades near flatline

FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday helped by the dovish stance of the Bank of England, keeping its crisis-era monetary policy unchanged. The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended up 0.6 per cent, with drugmaker AstraZeneca and miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto and BHP Group providing the biggest boost to the index. While mining and healthcare-related stocks advanced on the index, cruise operator Carnival fell after posting a quarterly loss of over $2 billion.Domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 dropped 0.5 per cent, following disappointing half-yearly results from engineering and consultancy company Wood that sent the company’s shares tumbling 8.9 per cent to...
Businessfxempire.com

Gold Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as the Dollar Remains Rangebound

Gold prices continue to move sideways as recent economic data has kept U.S. Treasury yields rangebound, holding the dollar in check. The dollar index consolidated its recent gains, which removed some of the resistance gold prices have been seeing. Weaker than a decline in jobless claims offset expected U.S. Durable goods orders. The jobs data will be a key factor for the Fed. Chair Powell will begin to feel more comfortable tapering when jobless claims decline to levels that were seen before the pandemic.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains, 0.7600 mark remains in sight

AUD/USD edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. A subdued USD price action remained supportive of the intraday uptick. The AUD/USD pair edged higher heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the top...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD clings to gains near one-week tops, above mid-0.7000s

NZD/USD gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. The risk-on mood, a subdued USD demand remained supportive of the move up. A pickup in the US bond yields might help limit the USD downfall and cap gains. The NZD/USD pair edged higher through the early European session...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: General Trend is Still Bullish

This is due to fears of a collapse of the Japanese economy because of the outbreak of Corona and the poor vaccination against it. This contributed to pushing the price of the US dollar against the Japanese yen to the resistance level 111.11, its highest level in 15 months, before settling around the level of 110.85 before announcing the US GDP growth rate.