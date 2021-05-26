LE ROY — Sherman M. Booten, 99, of Le Roy, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the LeRoy Village Green Nursing Home. Mr. Booten was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Virginia. He was a son of the late Sherman and Sarah (Shanks) Booten. Sherman served in the Army/Army Air Corps in WWII, and was a lifetime member of the VFW and an honorary member of the American Legion. He served as Jr. Vice Commander of The Western, NY Counties Council Commander, District 7 Commander and All-State Team Post Commanders representing Le Roy VFW Post 9590.