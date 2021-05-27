Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 14th
TSE:RPI.UN traded up C$0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$63.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.05. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a one year low of C$51.71 and a one year high of C$86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.11 million and a PE ratio of 15.61.www.modernreaders.com