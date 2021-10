The MLB player who made the most money in 2021 was Francisco Lindor, with $43.3 million in cash coming his way. Stephen Curry leads the way in the NBA for 2021, raking in $45.78 million in total cash in his age-33 season. As far as the NFL goes, Dak Prescott is pulling in a ludicrous $75 million this year in total cash due to his gargantuan signing bonus, and that blows the rest of the league — and the world of American sports — out of the water.

