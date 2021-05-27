BitForex Token Market Cap Hits $33.68 Million (BF)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Helium has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $10.89 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $12.92 or 0.00035715 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.