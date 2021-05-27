Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 26.95% and a negative net margin of 28.98%.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#International Shipping#Marketwatch Earnings#Zacks Investment Research#Maxim Group#Noble Financial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce $244.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $198.28 million and the highest is $260.40 million. Cinemark posted sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,625.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Marketstickerreport.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.
Marketstechinvestornews.com

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post earnings of $3.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $3.62. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.94 in the same […]
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Jabil (JBL) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

JBL - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.2% and improved substantially from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 37 cents. Revenues increased 13.9% year over year to $7.21 billion that beat management’s guidance of $6.6-$7.2 billion. The figure...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$135.03 Million in Sales Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will post $135.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.40 million and the highest is $136.00 million. Switch reported sales of $126.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
StocksWKRB News

Steve Oblak Sells 1,981 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Adobe (ADBE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

ADBE - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $3.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.8%. Further, the figure improved 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues were $3.84 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion. Further, the figure was up 23%...
StocksWKRB News

Simone Wu Sells 1,594 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $129,799.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Cantaloupe posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Declines By 23.4%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 13th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $660.37 Million

Brokerages expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to post $660.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.38 million to $710.76 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.13 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Issued By Colliers Securities

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaChange International in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SeaChange International’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Virco Mfg. Co. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Virco Mfg. in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.