Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.