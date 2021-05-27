Cancel
Odds double that Earth will get hotter in the next 5 years than the Paris accord’s temperature goal

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 22 days ago
There’s a 40% chance that the world will get so hot in the next five years that it will temporarily push past the temperature limit the Paris climate agreement is trying to prevent, meteorologists said. A new World Meteorological Organization forecast for the next several years also predicts a 90%...

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Earth#Hurricanes#Paris Climate Agreement#Science Department#Ap
