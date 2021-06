El Milagro out of San Marcos, TX was cited for seven repeat, serious violations. OSHA inspections of a family-owned tortilla factory south of Austin was given every opportunity to resolve its safety issues. However, OSHA found the company continuously exposing its workers to amputation risks and other serious injuries. This stemmed from worker complaints of dangerous amputation hazards leading OSHA to continue to investigate conditions at El Milagro of Texas Inc. The agency’s inspectors determined that the tortilla manufacturer, once again, failed to follow hazardous energy control to prevent sudden machine start-up or movement during maintenance and servicing. This resulted in El Milagro being cited for three repeat violations related to energy control and four serious violations for failing to follow lockout/tagout procedures.