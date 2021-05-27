GZERO Media Wins Four Telly Awards, Honoring Excellence in Video, Television and Virtual Events

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 14, 2021. The Telly Awards (,https://www.tellyawards.com), the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, has announced that A Non-Agency (http://www.anonagency.com), a consumer experience marketing consultancy based in New York City, has received the Bronze Award in the General: Non-Broadcast, Social Impact category for “Color of Tomorrow,” a film about unity in the face of racial and LGBTQ discrimination and civil unrest during COVID-19 pandemic. The four-minute animated short was created by Michelle Collins (https://mcstudionyc.com/director/michelle-collins), president and founder of A Non-Agency and an Asian American entrepreneur (who wrote the film’s storyline, directed and produced it), and Sam Kirk (http://iamsamkirk.com/), a bi-racial, queer artist who grew up on the South Side of Chicago (who illustrated the film).