Celerant Showcased Many New Retail Software Features and Integrations at 2021 Client Conference
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Celerant Technology, a leading provider of retail software, hosted their 17th annual client conference this month. Celerant made some major product announcements at this year’s virtual conference, and introduced many new, and innovative features and 3rd party integrations developed this past year to help clients better serve their retailers. These included integrated SMS text message marketing based on triggers, new fulfillment methods, clienteling and new one-to-one promotions, curbside pickup app, marketplace integrations, Stratus Analytics, industry-specific vendor integrations, and much more. Celerant also announced ‘class and resource reservation’ enhancements, and gave a sneak peak of the eCommerce app expected this summer.www.mysanantonio.com