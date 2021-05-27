FROM ZOO TO YOU What to know about H2O

We drink it; we cook with it; we wash in it; we swim in it. Water plays a big role in our lives. Actually, it is essential for our lives. The adult human body is made up of about 60% water. It is part of our brain, heart, lungs, skin, kidneys, muscles, and even our bones. It helps with circulation, digestion, and the transportation of nutrients; it helps create saliva and protects our joints and spinal cord; it even helps regulate our body temperature. It helps remove waste from our bodies, and it helps our brains and cardiovascular systems operate properly.