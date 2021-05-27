Cancel
Lewisville, TX

BayMark Announces the Acquisition of West Virginia Residential Treatment Facility

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 23 days ago

LEWISVILLE, Texas (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. BayMark Health Services has announced the acquisition of Hope for Tomorrow, a residential and office-based opioid treatment (OBOT) company based in Point Pleasant, WV. BayMark made its entrance into the U.S. residential treatment market with the purchase of Liberty Bay Recovery Center in Portland, Maine in late 2020. This most recent acquisition serves to propel BayMark forward on its mission to increase access to quality treatment options, including residential treatment programs offering MAT, in the areas of our country where they are needed most. With one residential facility and 3 outpatient OBOT programs, Hope for Tomorrow is already making a substantial impact and BayMark plans to add to that foundation.

www.mysanantonio.com
