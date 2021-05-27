Cancel
New ‘The Walking Dead’ Funko Pop!s Revealed for Funkoween!

By Haley
nerdsandbeyond.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunko has announced that a few new The Walking Dead figures are coming just in time for Halloween as part of their Funkoween collection. In the quartet is a Carol with her bow and arrow, Daryl and Dog, Maggie with her bow, and Negan with his knife. The Pop!s are...

www.nerdsandbeyond.com
