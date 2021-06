I get it... It's off season. It's the time where dreams are spun up, scenarios are played out and we all come out thinking we have a chance to land KAT, Dame, Kawhi, or any other number of players with first name recognition haha... But as we all know that almost never happens, and while its fun to spin up those ideas, I want to see what we think on a very strong but reasonable off season. Here is how I look at it: