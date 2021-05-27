Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 853 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hill City, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Hill City around 905 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Bogue. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH