Red Flag Warning issued for Little Snake, North Fork, Paradox Valley, White River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Little Snake; North Fork; Paradox Valley; White River RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 290, 292, AND 490 Winds will begin to diminish and relative humidity will begin to recover over the next hour or so. Combined with fairly thick cloud cover, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire as scheduled.