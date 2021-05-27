Special Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Furnas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR FURNAS COUNTY UNTIL 930 PM CDT At 853 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bartley to 7 miles north of Norcatur. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cambridge, Arapahoe, Beaver City, Holbrook, Wilsonville and Hendley. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.