Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Red Willow THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL DECATUR AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Kansas...and southwestern Nebraska.