Bailey County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bailey by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bailey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BAILEY...SOUTHWESTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN LAMB COUNTIES At 849 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles south of Black to 4 miles north of Sudan, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sudan. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
