Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montecito, CA

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
MIX 106
MIX 106
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

mix106radio.com
MIX 106

MIX 106

Boise, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Tinashe
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tom Ford
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Scooter Braun
Person
Zara Larsson
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Wedding Gown#Wedding Photos#The Met Gala#Vogue#Pics#White Flowers#Congratulations Angel#Lit Candles#Pearl Bracelets#Husband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially married

Congratulations and best wishes to the newly married Ariana Grande. A representative for the singer told CNN Monday that Grande and real estate agent Dalton Gomez have officially tied the knot. "It was tiny and intimate -- less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,"...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are officially husband and wife! According to People, the newlyweds held a private ceremony last weekend. "They got married," Grande's representative said. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Celebritiesjack1065.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. Last night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just $85 for the top and $125 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans—if they could snag it before it sold out.
Musicfoxwilmington.com

Newlywed Ariana Grande displays wedding ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande made her first appearance as a wedded woman Thursday night at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 27-year-old, who married boyfriend Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home mid-May, showcased her new bling — designed by her new husband — during a performance with The Weeknd.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ariana Grande marries boyfriend Dalton Gomez in ‘tiny and intimate’ ceremony

Ariana Grande is now married.The singer tied the knot with her partner Dalton Gomez in a small ceremony, her representative has confirmed to People.“They got married,” the rep told the publication.“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”TMZ previously reported that the union had taken place over the weekend at Grande’s home in Montecito, California.Commenting on the wedding ceremony, a source told People: “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural...
Celebritiesdistincttoday.net

Ariana Grande’s Wedding Gift from PETA is a Vegan Tandem Bike

PETA wants Ariana Grande to take a ride … on them — hence the sweet vegan tandem bicycle (yeah, that’s a thing) she just got as a wedding gift and token of appreciation. The animal rights org is sending Ariana and her new hubby, Dalton Gomez, a cool tandem bike, which features a faux leather seat … and is built from parts and paint that didn’t use any animal products, of course.
Celebritiesneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Ariana Grande Congratulates Her Brother On His Engagement

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to send best wishes to her older brother, Frankie on his engagement. She wrote: “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know.”. Frankie, 38, is a dancer, actor, singer and activist who has enjoyed stints on Broadway...
Celebritiesgudstory.com

PETA Gifted a bicycle to Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez: Special Wedding Gift

We all know that Ariana Grande was about to get hitched. We all know that she is a vegan. However, we don’t know how PETA showed respect for the star at her wedding. That too by sending her a vegan tandem bicycle. (We know what you are thinking, but yes, such a thing exists). The sweet gift from PETA is a token of appreciation for the star. Nevertheless, the animal rights organization has sent a meaningful gift to Ariana, and her hubby Dalton Gomez.
Beauty & Fashionk1047.com

Ariana Grande Launching A Makeup Line After Filing A Trademark: Report

Ariana Grande may be entering the beauty industry. The 27-year-old singer reportedly filed a trademark for a line of beauty products, according to makeup news site Trendmood. She will be naming the line after her 2018 single “God Is A Woman,” the outlet reports. Everything from skincare to body products, including mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower and bath gels are what is to be expected for release.
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Ariana Grande's Brother Gets Engaged, And Her Reaction Is The Cutest Thing

Looks like another Grande will be walking down the aisle!. This week, it was announced that Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande and his boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon, are engaged. To celebrate, the “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the happy couple. “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know," she captioned a black-and-white pic of the couple's engagement cake.
TV & VideosRefinery29

Ariana Grande Just Wore Not One, But Two Viral TikTok Brands

Goodbye oversized hoodies and thigh-high boots, hello TikTok fashion. On Wednesday, newly married Ariana Grande posted outtakes from NBC’s The Voice to her Instagram account, in which she wore pieces from not one, but two indie brands beloved on the Gen Z platform. With guidance from her longtime stylist Mimi...
CelebritiesPage Six

Frankie Grande gets engaged to boyfriend Hale Leon

Just weeks after his younger sister Ariana Grande tied the knot, performer Frankie Grande got engaged. The 38-year-old asked his actor boyfriend, 28-year-old Hale Leon, to marry him on Tuesday night in an over-the-top virtual reality proposal, People reported. “He said YES! 😍 WE’RE ENGAGED!” Frankie wrote on Instagram. “I...