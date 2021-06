STOCKTON, Calif — Sam Leam will never forget the day a 26-year old gunman with an AK-47 entered the Cleveland Elementary School campus when Leam was just in second grade. "We thought it was fireworks. So, me and my friend stood there on the playground with our fingers in our ears," said Leam, who now lives in Chicago and spoke to ABC10 on the 30th anniversary of the Cleveland School shootings.