Faux Peaceniks and Real Terrorists=Perfect Storm of Jew-hatred
There are two groups that attend anti-Israel rallies. One group styles themselves as being liberal, open-minded, very concerned about human rights, only wanting peace and so, so concerned over Palestinians who are killed during a war their side started. These people swear up and down that they are non-violent, against antisemitism and that they want Israel to go away quietly and peacefully as a result of world pressure and boycotts.www.jewishpress.com