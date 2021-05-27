Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

‘School of Rock’ drummer Kevin Clark fatally hit by car while riding bike

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XOesv_0aCdelMF00

CHICAGO — Musician Kevin Clark, who played drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” was fatally struck by a driver while he biked in a Chicago neighborhood, authorities said. He was 32.

Clark was killed while riding his bicycle through the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago at about 1:20 a.m. CDT, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

He was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, police said. Paramedics took Clark to an area hospital and was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. CDT, the newspaper reported.

The driver of the Sonata was issued citations, police said.

Clark began playing the drums when he was 3. Despite having no acting experience, Clark was cast in “School of Rock” when he was 12 years old, Rolling Stone reported. Clark played the role of a drummer in Jack Black’s student band.

That was Clark’s lone acting credit, but he continued to drum in bands around Chicago. His most recent band, Jess Bess and the Intentions, played its first show Saturday, Clark’s mother, Allison Clark, told the Sun-Times.

“They were unbelievably fantastic and they would’ve gone somewhere,” Allison Clark told the newspaper.

Allison Clark said her son was “just a raw talent.”

“He’s got a heart of gold,” Allison Clark told the Sun-Times. “He just kind of shined. He took it (his acting role) on right away, but he never really acted afterward.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Drummer#School Of Rock#The Chicago Sun Times#Hyundai#Rolling Stone#The Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

John Paragon, sidekick on ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse,’ dead at 66

Actor John Paragon, who played Jambi the Genie on “Pee-wee’s Playhouse,” has died, officials announced Friday. He was 66. According to a news release from the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, Paragon died April 3 in Palm Springs, California. The actor died from heart disease and “other significant conditions” of chronic alcohol abuse, the coroner’s office said.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago's Best Radio Stations

Few would argue that 2020/2021 have been years when our entertainment options have been greatly diminished due to the pandemic. From closed movie theaters, to outdoor concerts canned, to bars and restaurants being restricted.