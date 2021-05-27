Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Big banks could be big dividend winners

advisor.ca
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs investors anticipate a strong economic recovery later this year, many are worried about inflation. What does that mean for dividend stocks?. For CIBC’s Column McKinley, it’s a matter of staying the course. Most of the inflation-fuelled negative market reaction this year has hit stocks trading at high multiples, such as large tech companies and others whose prices soared early in the pandemic.

www.advisor.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Wealth Management#Dividend#Stocks#Cibc Asset Management#Canadian#Osfi#The Bank Of Montreal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) & Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation. Insider & Institutional Ownership. 43.5% of Capital City Bank...
StocksEconomyWatch.com

5 Best Bank Stocks to Buy in June 2021

Bank stocks fell sharply in response to the Federal Reserve meeting yesterday as the US central bank now sees rates rising in 2023. However, bank stocks are outperforming the markets in 2021. What’re the best bank stocks to buy in 2021?. The fall in bank stocks on fears of a...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Are Bank Stocks Down Today? JPM, BAC, C, WFC, GS

Investors wondering why are bank stocks down today have the Federal Reserve to thank for the fall. That due to the Federal Reserve bumping up its timeframe for when it will raise interest rates. That announcement has been affecting more than just bank stocks. It also saw the price of gold, as well as gold stocks, take a beating earlier today.
Economyadvisor.ca

OSFI to raise domestic stability buffer for big banks

Canada’s federal banking regulator will increase the domestic stability buffer for big banks to 2.5% from 1% later this year, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to subside. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said Thursday that it will make the change, which increases the amount of capital banks must hold to cover unexpected losses, on Oct. 31 because of promising signs it’s seeing in the economy.
MarketsNew York Post

Big bank CEOs tell investors trading boom could turn into a bust

After a year of eye-popping earnings, bank CEOs are warning shareholders that all good things must come to an end. Over the past year, banks have posted record earnings as the Federal Reserve poured hundreds of billions into the bond market, the SPAC craze created a dizzying number of public offerings, and retail investors ramped up their trading volume.
StocksCNBC

These stocks could be big winners if interest rates continue to fall

Interest rates are unexpectedly retreating, spurring investors to rethink which stocks to bet on as 2021 continues. Certain stocks that have performed well when rates fell in the past might just be big winners again. Investors anticipated higher interest rates this year as the economy reopens, triggering big growth and...
StocksUS News and World Report

5 Big Stocks With Recent Dividend Increases

Many income investors like to chase stocks with big yield. However, it's important to remember that dividend stocks are really only worth your attention if they continue to pay you for the long haul. After all, what's the point of buying a mediocre stock with a big yield today just...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investors Are Hungry for Tuesday's 2 Big Nasdaq Winners

Investors have had to deal with a lot of crosscurrents in the stock market lately, especially among the high-growth companies in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC). Tuesday morning was no exception, with the Nasdaq initially moving higher but falling about a quarter percent by 11:45 a.m. EDT. Yet on the Nasdaq...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Target raises annual dividend for 50th straight year with big hike

Target Corp. has delivered a higher-than-expected dividend raise. The discounter will raise its quarterly dividend by 32.4%, to $0.90 a share from its prior quarterly dividend of $0.68. The new dividend will be payable on Sept. 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 18. The increase will mark the 50th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.
Stocks247wallst.com

4 Buy-Rated Stocks That Reliably Pay Investors Big Monthly Dividends

This is an ideal stock for growth and income investors looking for a safer idea for the rest of 2021. Realty Income Corp. (NYSE: O) is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Bank Financial Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$139.00

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price target (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.83.
MarketsCNBC

China's Gen Z are set to spend big – analysts pick 3 stocks that could be winners

Investors are betting on an emerging generation of spenders in China – about 250 million people known as Generation Z, roughly equal to 75% of the U.S. population. Born between 1995 and 2009, these young people are among the wealthiest and highest-income groups in China, according to Asian investment firm CLSA. This generation will likely spend most on housing, food and beverage, and leisure-related categories, the firm said.
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Why The Chime IPO Is Scaring All The Big Banks

How much do you enjoy spending a lunch break in line at the bank? Well, in the future, you won't have to. A little company called Chime came to solve that problem. And we could get a Chime IPO as early as this year. Owning this stock will be a...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “
MarketsWKRB News

Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Docebo were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EconomyAmerican Banker

In battle for talent, small credit union matches big-bank wages

As major banks and other employers raise their minimum hourly pay to $15 or more, a small credit union in Michigan is also getting in on the game, despite having much less revenue to work with. Michigan Legacy Credit Union this week announced a 23% pay increase to its minimum...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Investment Banking League Tables Market to Watch: Spotlight on Bank of America Meryl Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan

The latest report released on Global Investment Banking League Tables Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Investment Banking League Tables Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Investment Banking League Tables Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Bank of America Meryl Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, UBS & Thomson Reuters etc.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold: Current Position Could Attract Big Bulls

Undoubtedly, with the announcement of the Fed's monetary policy gold futures have witnessed a steep fall amid growing indecisiveness in forex markets. The Federal Reserve has disrupted the summer torpor that the markets had settled into by signaling on Wednesday that two rate hikes could be in the cards by the end of 2023, a year earlier than expected.