Big banks could be big dividend winners

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMO. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price target (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$133.83.