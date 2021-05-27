Cancel
Montgomery County, OH

Homebound Ohioans can get vaccines in their living rooms

By Kaitlin Schroeder, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
 May 26

May 26—People who have a hard time leaving their homes are getting COVID-19 vaccines brought to their doors by public health workers. Over five months into Ohio's vaccination campaign, 55% of adults have at least one dose and 43% of the total population has at least started a vaccination. But getting vaccines to all who want one takes not just mass vaccine sites for the highly motivated and mobile, but also community work to overcome a range of different access and information barriers.

