Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Big Banks Could Be Big Dividend Winners

advisor.ca
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Runtime: 5 min, 26 sec; size: 61.33 MB) Colum McKinley, senior portfolio manager, CIBC Asset Management. The economic outlook will continue to evolve and change. We have a positive view on the economy looking into the latter half of 2021 and into 2022. Around the world as the economy reopens, you’re going to see substantial growth in GDP and a positive overall economic backdrop. And so when we think about dividends, investors are going to start to wonder about what does it mean when we start to remove some of the stimulus in the system?

www.advisor.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Investment Banking#Dividend#Stocks#Sec#Cibc Asset Management#The Bank Of Canada#Fed#Canadian#Osfi#M A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsgranthshala.com

Big bank CEOs tell investors trading boom could turn into a bust

After a year of stupendous earnings, the bank’s CEO is warning shareholders that all good things must come to an end. Over the past year, banks have posted record earnings as the Federal Reserve pumped hundreds of billions into the bond market, the SPAC craze made a slew of public offerings, and retail investors increased their trading volume. .
StocksEconomyWatch.com

5 Best Bank Stocks to Buy in June 2021

Bank stocks fell sharply in response to the Federal Reserve meeting yesterday as the US central bank now sees rates rising in 2023. However, bank stocks are outperforming the markets in 2021. What’re the best bank stocks to buy in 2021?. The fall in bank stocks on fears of a...
BusinessZacks.com

Floating Rate ETFs Set to Surge on Rate Hike Bets

After being dovish in the last few years, the Federal Reserve has hinted at the prospect of rising rates in two years. In the latest FOMC meeting, it has kept interest rates near zero but surprisingly raised the chances of two rate hikes by the end of 2023, sooner than the previously projected 2024, amid forecast for faster economic growth and inflation.
BusinessZacks.com

5 Financial ETFs to Buy As Fed Signals Sooner Rate Hike

The Fed has signaled a hawkish stance in its latest FOMC meeting though it has kept interest rates near zero. The central bank officials surprisingly raised the chances of two rate hikes by the end of 2023, sooner than the previously projected 2024. Per an FOMC statement, the progress on...
StocksInvestorPlace

Why Are Bank Stocks Down Today? JPM, BAC, C, WFC, GS

Investors wondering why are bank stocks down today have the Federal Reserve to thank for the fall. That due to the Federal Reserve bumping up its timeframe for when it will raise interest rates. That announcement has been affecting more than just bank stocks. It also saw the price of gold, as well as gold stocks, take a beating earlier today.
Economyadvisor.ca

OSFI to raise domestic stability buffer for big banks

Canada’s federal banking regulator will increase the domestic stability buffer for big banks to 2.5% from 1% later this year, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to subside. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions said Thursday that it will make the change, which increases the amount of capital banks must hold to cover unexpected losses, on Oct. 31 because of promising signs it’s seeing in the economy.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold: Current Position Could Attract Big Bulls

Undoubtedly, with the announcement of the Fed's monetary policy gold futures have witnessed a steep fall amid growing indecisiveness in forex markets. The Federal Reserve has disrupted the summer torpor that the markets had settled into by signaling on Wednesday that two rate hikes could be in the cards by the end of 2023, a year earlier than expected.
MarketsZacks.com

3 Lord Abbett Mutual Funds for Stellar Gains

Founded in 1929, Lord Abbett managed assets worth more than $235 billion as of Mar 31, 2021. This privately held company has around 741 employees and 158 investment professionals dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. Lord Abbett deals in about 59 mutual funds, investing in not only domestic and global stocks but also in fixed-income, tax-free income and multi-asset securities.
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Why The Chime IPO Is Scaring All The Big Banks

How much do you enjoy spending a lunch break in line at the bank? Well, in the future, you won't have to. A little company called Chime came to solve that problem. And we could get a Chime IPO as early as this year. Owning this stock will be a...
StocksCNBC

These stocks could be big winners if interest rates continue to fall

Interest rates are unexpectedly retreating, spurring investors to rethink which stocks to bet on as 2021 continues. Certain stocks that have performed well when rates fell in the past might just be big winners again. Investors anticipated higher interest rates this year as the economy reopens, triggering big growth and...
StocksUS News and World Report

5 Big Stocks With Recent Dividend Increases

Many income investors like to chase stocks with big yield. However, it's important to remember that dividend stocks are really only worth your attention if they continue to pay you for the long haul. After all, what's the point of buying a mediocre stock with a big yield today just...
Financial Reportschainstoreage.com

Target raises annual dividend for 50th straight year with big hike

Target Corp. has delivered a higher-than-expected dividend raise. The discounter will raise its quarterly dividend by 32.4%, to $0.90 a share from its prior quarterly dividend of $0.68. The new dividend will be payable on Sept. 10 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 18. The increase will mark the 50th consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.
Marketstickerreport.com

Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 800 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksTribTown.com

Stocks slip as investors digest Fed outlook for the economy

Stocks edged lower Thursday as investors continued to interpret new guidance from the Federal Reserve, which is now looking at potentially raising interest rates as soon as 2023. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 12:58 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 273 points, or 0.8%,...
Internetbizjournals

Big banks score as more customers now digital-only

Some 67% of U.S. retail bank customers used their bank’s mobile app during the past year — up seven percentage points from 2020. A record 41% of bank customers are now classified as digital-only, according to a series of studies released on Monday by J.D. Power and Associates. Large national...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “