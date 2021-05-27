Big Banks Could Be Big Dividend Winners

(Runtime: 5 min, 26 sec; size: 61.33 MB) Colum McKinley, senior portfolio manager, CIBC Asset Management. The economic outlook will continue to evolve and change. We have a positive view on the economy looking into the latter half of 2021 and into 2022. Around the world as the economy reopens, you’re going to see substantial growth in GDP and a positive overall economic backdrop. And so when we think about dividends, investors are going to start to wonder about what does it mean when we start to remove some of the stimulus in the system?