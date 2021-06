A beautiful friendship! Justin Theroux shared an adorable tribute to his dog, Kuma, to mark the third anniversary of her gotcha day — the date he officially adopted her. “I know you can’t read Kuma, but thank you for being so open, making me laugh, sleeping in later than me, going everywhere by my side, reminding me to stay in the present, to let things roll off me, to have gratitude and joy for everything, even just waking up,” the Wanderlust actor, 49, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 8. “Reminding me to be playful. For showing patience.”