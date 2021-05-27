Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Adds Joe Manganiello to Voice Cast

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has added Hollywood superstar Joe Manganiello to its voice cast. Earlier today, Tuque Studios released a new video clip from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance showing off a clip of Utaar Kelvinson, the descendant of the legendary frost giant Kelvin. Utaar's voice might seem a bit familiar in the trailer, and that's because he's voiced by Justice League and True Blood actor Joe Manganiello. Shortly after Tuque Games posted the clip, Manganiello confirmed the news on his own Twitter account. You can check out the clip of Utaar below:

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Wight
Person
Big Show
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Vince Vaughn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Voice#Tuque Games#Tuque Studios#Justice League#D D#Npc#Xbox One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
AEW
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: Listen To The Sounds Of Dark Alliance

Dark Alliance release day is just three weeks away now, and to celebrate, the developers have teased out some of the epic soundtrack. Have a listen. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the upcoming Co-Op brawler is just around the corner, less than a month from now. And with it comes a renewed take on Drizzt Do’Urden and his famous battle companions. The Devs have spoken at length about how music has helped to build the world of Dark Alliance and you can get a glimpse of how music and metal made magic in Dark Alliance:
Video GamesWorthPlaying.com

'Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance' Reveals Post-launch Content plans, Gives Gameplay Overview - Screens & Trailer

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance brings the Forgotten Realms to life in an explosive action RPG filled with real-time combat and dynamic co-op. Dark Alliance is an exciting, action-driven, hack-and-slash adventure filled with iconic monsters, legendary characters, and epic loot. Frost giants and vengeful dragons roam unchecked through Icewind Dale as invading armies of evil grow stronger every day. Now four heroes - Drizzt, Cattie-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar - must beat back the onslaught of unstoppable creatures and defend against the dark!
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Is Publishing Another Magic: The Gathering Crossover Book for Strixhaven

Dungeons & Dragons will release another Magic: The Gathering-themed campaign setting book later this year, this time providing additional detail to the world of Strixhaven. Wizards of the Coast is set to release Strixhaven: Cirriculum of Chaos, a new D&D release set in the Magic: The Gathering world of Strixhaven. The book will be announced as part of D&D's "Week of Legend Lore," a week-long marketing event that promises new reveals and announcements every day this week. Few details were provided to ComicBook.com, save for the book's standard cover by Magali Villeneuve. An alternate cover for the book will also be released, illustrated by Hydro74. You can check out the full standard cover below:
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: First Photos From Set of New Movie Land Online

Photos from the set of Dungeons & Dragons have appeared online, giving fans their first glimpse of the upcoming fantasy film. The Chronicle newspaper has posted several photos from the Dungeons & Dragons film set, which arrived at Alnwick Castle this week for several days of shooting. While the photos don't show any of the stars in costume, it did provide fans with a tantalizing tease of what the movie may look like. Notable photos include a bald man with head tattoos in armor and a picture of several banners hanging from the side of Alnwick Castle. Based on the photos, it appears that Alnwick Castle is being used as a stand-in for Neverwinter, a famed city located in the Forgotten Realms. ComicBook.com previously confirmed that the Dungeons & Dragons movie would take place in the Forgotten Realms.
Video Gamessideshow.com

The Dragons of Dungeons & Dragons

As you might imagine, dragons figure prominently into the lore of Dungeons & Dragons. Dragons are intelligent, magical creatures who can live well over a thousand years. Many can cast spells, and some even can shapeshift into the form of another creature. A dragon’s personality and physical attributes — including...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Combines Borderlands and Dungeons and Dragons

Game publisher 2K and developer Gearbox recently announced the standalone game Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This is going to be a looter shooter that will be coming in early 2022 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It will be just like any other Borderlands titles, which will focus on a story with a co-op campaign up to four players, but with an awesome twist: Dungeons and Dragons style.
Video GamesIGN

Dark Alliance: The Final Preview

With only a couple of weeks left before launch, I recently got another invite into the frozen wastes of Icewind Dale in D&D: Dark Alliance, this time to see how it plays with a full party of four stalwart heroes. You can get a more in-depth breakdown of its basic...
Video GamesGamespot

Dark Alliance Gameplay Trailer Introduces You To The Gang

A new Dungeons & Dragons game is almost here, and if you've been looking to see just who the members of the Dark Alliance are who'll be opposing the forces of evil, the latest trailer will introduce you to the gang. Narrated by Jemaine Clement--one half of the comedy duo...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Game Thrones' Spinoff 'House of the Dragon': Meet the Cast

Westeros is going to war once again. The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is now in production, and we have new details on the cast including the first-glimpse images. HBO released some pictures from the set back in April, and more photos have leaked since then. In addition, we have the details on the characters from author George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood.
Video GamesSiliconera

Tsukihime Remake Second Trailer and Voice Cast Revealed

During the Type-Moon Times Vol. 2 stream, more information regarding the Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon remake appeared. This included an entirely new trailer, showcasing new artwork made for the remake. Additionally, additional members of the voice cast that will lend their talents in the upcoming Tsukihime remake were revealed during the broadcast. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Filtered the first photos of the filming of Dungeons and Dragons

The Dungeons and Dragons movie has already been launched and we can see that the production looks impressive. Paramount Pictures Y eOne they have bet heavily on Dungeons and Dragons and they want this movie to have an impact similar to what it had The Lord of the rings 20 years ago. Something that we can verify thanks to the first images of the filming that is being done in Alnwick Castle on Northumberland (Inglaterra).
Video GamesComicBook

Original Dungeons & Dragons Book Manuscript Up for Auction

The original manuscript for a classic Dungeons & Dragons rulebook is up for sale now. The hand-typed manuscript for Deities & Demigods, an Advanced Dungeons & Dragons rulebook that contained entries on a mix of historical, fictional, and original to D&D deities and heroes, is currently up for auction on eBay. The seller of the manuscript is unknown but Jim Ward, the writer of the book, has posted about the auction online, seemingly confirming its authenticity.