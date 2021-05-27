Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Adds Joe Manganiello to Voice Cast

Photos from the set of Dungeons & Dragons have appeared online, giving fans their first glimpse of the upcoming fantasy film. The Chronicle newspaper has posted several photos from the Dungeons & Dragons film set, which arrived at Alnwick Castle this week for several days of shooting. While the photos don't show any of the stars in costume, it did provide fans with a tantalizing tease of what the movie may look like. Notable photos include a bald man with head tattoos in armor and a picture of several banners hanging from the side of Alnwick Castle. Based on the photos, it appears that Alnwick Castle is being used as a stand-in for Neverwinter, a famed city located in the Forgotten Realms. ComicBook.com previously confirmed that the Dungeons & Dragons movie would take place in the Forgotten Realms.