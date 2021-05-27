Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Adds Joe Manganiello to Voice Cast
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has added Hollywood superstar Joe Manganiello to its voice cast. Earlier today, Tuque Studios released a new video clip from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance showing off a clip of Utaar Kelvinson, the descendant of the legendary frost giant Kelvin. Utaar's voice might seem a bit familiar in the trailer, and that's because he's voiced by Justice League and True Blood actor Joe Manganiello. Shortly after Tuque Games posted the clip, Manganiello confirmed the news on his own Twitter account. You can check out the clip of Utaar below:comicbook.com