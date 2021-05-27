Houston County sweeps Lassiter for 6A title to close out 2020-21 school year

Houston County celebrated its third all-time state title and first since 2016 with a 2-0 (2-1, 4-0) sweep over Lassiter in Wednesday night’s Class 6A championship at Truist Park--closing out the final GHSA sporting event of the 2020-21 school year. The Bears trailed 1-0 after Lassiter tacked on a run in the top of the third inning, but tied it up in the bottom of the frame with Treyson Hughes’ RBI single that drove home Ej Lewis—who was pinch running for Grant Hortman following his base hit to lead off the inning. The game remained tied 1-1 until Houston County found the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Andrew Dunford was walked to start the inning and advanced to third following a double by Coleman Willis. The Bears capitalized and Drew Burress hit a sacrifice fly to drive home Dunford. Houston County’s Brodie Chestnutt earned the win at the mount and his complete game included five strikeouts and just four hits allowed.