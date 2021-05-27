Argentina offers to host Copa America after Colombia’s exit

When the Copa América was initially introduced, Colombia was set to open the match from the comforts of dwelling, however now Los Cafeteros should head to Brazil to face Ecuador. Colombia was eliminated as co-hosts of the Copa América resulting from civil unrest within the nation as protestors proceed to fill the streets. Not lengthy after, Argentina withdrew as a result of worsening scenario of the pandemic as winter approaches in South America. The match was then moved to Brazil, that means Colombia’s largest benefit could have been taken away from the aspect. The final time, and solely time, Colombia received the Copa América was 2001, when it hosted the match. Find out how to Watch:Time: eight:00 p.m. ETTV Channel: FS2, UniMás, TUDNLive Stream: You’ll be able to stream the match on fuboTV. Enroll now for a free seven-day trial.Colombia might be coming into the match with some momentum behind it; after defeating Peru in a World Cup qualifier final week, Colombia overcame an early 2-Zero deficit to Argentina and crawled again to earn some extent due to a 90th-minute equalizer from Miguel Borja.However Ecuador will come into Sunday’s recreation understanding it has bragging rights over the Colombian aspect due to a 6-1 drubbing in World Cup qualifying in November, though the sport happened in Ecuador the place the aspect enjoys a well-documented home-field benefit as a result of excessive altitude. . Sports activities Illustrated could obtain compensation for some hyperlinks to services and products on this web site.Extra Copa América Protection: