Rurouni Kenshin: The Final has revealed its coming to Netflix, and now has a release date! Netflix has already previously announced a slew of new anime projects coming to the streaming service this month alone, but there are still several surprises coming our way. One of which is the first of the final two live-action films in the Rurouni Kenshin franchise. The first three films are held up by fans as some of the best live-action adaptations out there, and they were brought to an end earlier this year in Japan following a delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.