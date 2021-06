The NFL record books could see a whole lot of shaking up in the next year. That's what's going to happen, of course, when you add an extra game to the regular season. Even if there aren't record-breaking performances on a per-game basis, the extra matchup on the schedule will obviously lead to the accumulation of more stats and allow us to see numbers we've never seen before. Should there be an asterisk? That's up for debate... but I don't see any asterisks in the MLB record books after the 154-game season turned into a 162-game season, for instance.