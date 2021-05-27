The BroadsheetDAILY ~ 5/26/21 ~ City Hall Hopeful Arrested Blocking Traffic in Lower Manhattan to Mark George Floyd Anniversary
City Hall Hopeful Arrested Blocking Traffic in Lower Manhattan to Mark George Floyd Anniversary. Mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan knelt with fellow protestors, blocking traffic at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel. Mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan was arrested Tuesday afternoon on Canal Street, after participating in a non-violent protest, which blocked...www.ebroadsheet.com