Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What we know about Google’s new multi-billion dollar mega campus

invezz.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGoogle secured approval for its mega campus in San Jose from the city officials. The U.S. tech giant’s “Downtown West” project will cover 80 acres of land. Out of the 4,000 housing units, Google will designate 1,000 for affordable housing. Alphabet Inc’s Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) secured official approval for its...

invezz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Earnings#Affordable Housing#Downtown West#Alphabet Inc#Invezz#American#Alphabet Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Alphabet
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Housing
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Google
Related
Cell Phonestechnonu.com

Google works on its first foldable phone, here’s what we know

It seems that Google wants to join the wave of folding devices. And, is that according to the screen analyst Ross Young, the company is working on a new smartphone similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Young released the information through a comment in response to the @OneStepJourney...
Computersillinoisnewstoday.com

Windows 11 Leak-What We Know About Microsoft’s New Operating System

A preview build of Windows 11 is leaked, Microsoft’s next-generation Windows name is confirmed, and new features are glimpsed. Since Microsoft announced the next-generation version of Windows June 24th Windows Event, The speculation about the name Rampant.. If this leaked build is legitimate and seems legitimate, then the next version...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Receives $2,515.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,515.50.
Economysandiegosun.com

States Microservices in Healthcare Market Is Booming Worldwide | IBM (US), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services

JCMR recently introduced Global States Microservices in Healthcare Market study with focused approach on market size & volumes by Application, Industry particular process, product type, players, and production & Consumption analysis considering major factors, cost Structure and regulatory factors. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce.com (US), Broadcom (US), Infosys (India), NGINX (US), Syntel (US), Pivotal Software (US)The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.
Businessreportsgo.com

Ride-hailing giant Didi targeting USD 60 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

China-based vehicle for hire company, Didi Chuxing Technology Co., is reportedly planning to list 288 million American Depository Shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘DIDI’. The shares are equivalent to 72 million Class A common stock shares and will be priced at USD 13-14 apiece,...
BusinessKansas City Star

It’s Elon Musk versus German bureaucracy, and the left needs to learn a Tesla lesson

Hear, hear! Armin Laschet, boss of Germany’s center-right Christian Democrats and candidate for chancellor, just hit bull’s-eye with his ad hoc analysis of what ails Germany. Spontaneously naming this affliction “bureaucratic pingpong,” he illustrated it with a nondescript intersection on the eastern outskirts of Berlin. Some 25 years ago, it...
Middle Eastjewishbusinessnews.com

Israel High Tech Scene Week In Review June 20 – 26

Firebolt boasts that it has “completely redesigned” the cloud data warehouse. Firebolt is an Israeli startup which calls itself the world’s fastest cloud data warehouse, purpose-built for delivering a new grade of analytic experiences over big data. Sorbet has raised $21 million in funding, the most significant seed round for...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management […]
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC […]
Energy Industrybusinesshala.com

Businesshala News Exclusive | Amazon and Other Tech Giants Race to Buy Up Renewable Energy

Tech companies are using their balance sheets to finance solar, wind and other renewable-energy projects on an unprecedented scale. In some countries, developers say the willingness of tech companies to sign commitments to buy energy at a fixed price for a longer period of time—making it more important to corporations than government subsidies as the main drivers of renewable investment. has helped.
BusinessSafe Haven

A New Entry In The Two Trillion Dollar Club

The decades-long relationship between Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has helped shape the evolution of personal computing. The on-again, off-again relationship between the two tech giants began in earnest at the dawn of the PC era in the late 1970s, and has panned out into the companies cozying up to one another in a new endgame: enterprise.
EconomyAutoweek.com

Customer Sues Tesla over Supercharger Fees

A Tesla driver is suing the automaker, claiming the company broke its promise to provide free supercharging for life. The customer says Tesla charges a fee to drivers who leave their car at the charging station “too long,” Bloomberg reported. The suit seeks to represent all Tesla early adopters. A...
Businesschainstoreage.com

Torrid IPO values company at $2.3 billion

Torrid Holdings has set the terms for its initial public offering. The plus-size young women's apparel retailer plans to offer 8 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. At the top of the proposed range, Torrid would raise $168 million and have a valuation of $2.3 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "CURV."
Businessthedigitalhacker.com

Microsoft joins $2 trillion market club after Apple

With a market value of $2 trillion (approximately Rs 1,48,50,100 crores), Microsoft became the second US Public firm in the firm market followed by Apple on the top. The company’s share reached 1.2 percent in New York on Tuesday. Before finishing pennies shy of the threshold at $265.51, join Apple as one of just two firms trading at such a premium value (roughly Rs. 19,700).
Internettechgig.com

Google to delay cookie tracking mechanism on Chrome till 2023

Google has postponed plans to phase out a technology that tracks web browsing habits, citing regulatory issues as well as privacy advocates and the advertising industry's misgivings about the company's replacement strategy. The. Alphabet Inc. business announced on Thursday that its. Chrome. internet browser will discontinue supporting third-party. cookies. by.
BusinessComputer Weekly

Reliance Jio teams up with Google on 5G and retail

Reliance Jio will tap Google Cloud to manage its 5G network and grow its commerce business in a sign of closer ties between telcos and cloud providers amid the growing 5G momentum in Asia-Pacific. Specifically, the Indian telco will leverage Google Cloud to automate the lifecycle management of its 5G...
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $171.41 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $171,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Cell Phonesthedigitalhacker.com

Reliance Jio announced to launch JioPhone Next this year in collaboration with Google.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, recently shared some exciting news with us: Reliance Jio and Google have collaborated to build India’s most affordable 4G smartphone, which will be available in the market on September 10th. The Android operating system will power the JioPhone Next.The JioPhone Next will come with several incredible features, including Read Aloud and Translate Now, which will work with any text on the phone’s screen.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,790,000 […]