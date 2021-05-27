Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Celebrity Edge to be first back cruising from US on June 26

By Anne Kalosh
seatrade-cruise.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCelebrity Cruises today was given the green light by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be the first ship back in service. It will sail seven-night cruises from Port Everglades. Capt. Kate McCue at the helm. Capt. Kate McCue, the first US woman to command a major cruise...

www.seatrade-cruise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Cruises#Cruise Ships#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Celebrity Edge#Royal Caribbean Group#Cdc#Informa Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Economymarinelink.com

Saga Expects to Resume Cruises from June 27

British over-50s holidays group Saga Plc said on Monday it would likely resume its cruises on June 27, encouraged by high demand for tours despite repeated lockdowns and echoing similar projections from other cruise operators. A year after several cruise ships were hit by major coronavirus outbreaks, cruise lines including...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Here Are The Cruise Lines Back in Service in June

After months on hold, the cruise industry is quickly mounting its comeback. Many cruise ships are set to reenter service later this summer, but some are already sailing for several cruise lines. Cruise Industry News has gathered the latest information. Royal Caribbean International. Royal Caribbean was one of the first...
Lifestylecruiseindustrynews.com

Viking Welcomes First U.S. Guests Back on Cruise Ship in Bermuda

Viking welcomed American guests on board for the first time in 15 months today in Bermuda, as the company continues its successful restart of operations, according to a press release. Guests boarded the award-winning Viking Orion in Hamilton and will sail the new Bermuda Escape itinerary. Offered as part of...
Public HealthNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Guests Aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise Test Positive for Covid

Two guests aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise's Adventure of the Seas ship tested positive for Covid-19 during routine testing and are now returning home. Both guests are unvaccinated because they are under the age of 16. The guests and those traveling with them have disembarked the ship in The Bahamas and...
Industrymanisteenews.com

1st cruise ship to sail from US as industry seeks comeback

MIAMI (AP) — The first cruise ship to board passengers at a U.S. port in 15 months is set to sail Saturday from the industry’s South Florida hub in a symbolic stride toward normalcy that will be watched closely by health experts as vaccines curb the coronavirus' spread in the country.
Public HealthPosted by
The Motley Fool

Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises After Another COVID-19 Crisis

The cruise line industry can't seem to shake free of the COVID-19 calamity. Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) has announced that its Odyssey of the Seas ship that was supposed to start simulated cruising later this month with a resumption of revenue-generating voyages on July 3 won't get going again until the end of July at the earliest.
Florida StateKTEN.com

First cruise from a US port in more than 15 months has set sail

It's been a long circuitous journey to restarting cruise travel in the United States. But more than 15 months after the pandemic halted the industry, the first big cruise ship has sail out of a US port on Saturday. Celebrity Edge left from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale just after...
Healthcruiseaddicts.com

Celebrity Cruises becomes first in cruise industry to achieve Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ designation

Sharecare, the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, and Forbes Travel Guide today announced their first partnership with a leading cruise line to adopt the tech-enabled Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ system. Each ship in Celebrity Cruises’ award-winning fleet has been Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, using a solution designed to help mitigate risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and other public health outbreaks.
Industrywopular.com

The Devastated Cruise Industry Celebrates As The First Cruise Prepares To Set Sail From U.s. Since The Pandemic

(MIAMI) — The first cruise ship to board passengers at a U.S. port in 15 months is set to sail Saturday from the industry’s South Florida hub in a symbolic stride toward normalcy that will be watched closely by health experts as vaccines curb the coronavirus’ spread in the country. Industry officials hope the Celebrity Edge’s voyage serves as a bookend for people for whom the gravity of the pandemic first hit home in the alarming reports last year of deadly outbreaks on crowded ships, with guests quarantined for weeks, vessels begging to dock and sickened passengers carried away on stretchers at ports. [time-brightcove not-tgx=”true”] “We are excited to be part of that,” said Russ Schwartz, a Florida school principal who is honeymooning on the ship and is confident it will be smooth sailing.
Traveltravelweekly.com

Major U.S. cruising returns with Celebrity Edge departure

The first large cruise ship to depart from the U.S. in more than 15 months set sail on Saturday, with the Celebrity Edge embarking from Port Everglades at 6 p.m. Crew members cheered as guests embarked the ship, which sailed with 1,600 passengers. "Today marks the rebirth of our company...
Boats & Watercraftsmaritime-executive.com

Eight Crew with COVID Causes Royal Caribbean Ship to Delay Sailing

The same week that Royal Caribbean International is marking its return to North American cruising, the company announced that it is also delaying the maiden voyage of its newest cruise ship for a month after crew members aboard the vessel tested positive for COVID-19. Eight crew members tested positive for the virus as part of routine testing aboard the 169,000 gross ton Odyssey of the Seas, which recently arrived in the United States.
Public HealthSFGate

Two young unvaccinated passengers on Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for coronavirus

Two young unvaccinated passengers on a Royal Caribbean International cruise out of the Bahamas tested positive for the coronavirus, the cruise line said. The passengers, who were younger than 16 and traveling in the same group, left Adventure of the Seas before the end of the cruise on Thursday in Freeport with their companions. They returned home to Florida on a private flight arranged by the cruise company, CEO Michael Bayley said in a Facebook post.