Video: Officials investigate racist issue at Eastern Wash. girls basketball game

CONNELL, Wash. – Reports of racist remarks from Connell High School students during a girl’s basketball game Saturday have prompted North Franklin School District (NFSD) to investigate. Reports of inappropriate remarks and gestures were brought to the North Franklin Athletic Director near the end of Connell’s game against Zillah High School. NFSD began interviewing students Monday and said they are committed to following through with a thorough investigation which will result with appropriate disciplinary action. “Any show of racism is inexcusable and will not be tolerated in our district,” states NFSD Superintendent Jim Jacobs. “We take these allegations seriously and, while we are unable to share disciplinary details due to privacy laws, we will assure appropriate consequences are administered.” More information to come tonight at 5 PM.