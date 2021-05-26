Cancel
Video: Officials investigate racist issue at Eastern Wash. girls basketball game

By Associated Press, KEPR-TV News Staff
news4sanantonio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONNELL, Wash. — A school district in eastern Washington state is investigating offensive conduct at a girls basketball game, at which fans were seen and heard making monkey sounds and gestures at Black players from Zillah High School. The racist slurs by Connell High School students were captured on video...

