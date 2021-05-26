Quarles: Rate Hikes Are a Long Way Off

A late profit-taking move whipped out most of the US stock markets’ intraday gains ahead of the long weekend. There was no immediate trigger available after markets earlier bluntly ignored US eco data. High(er than expected) April PCE deflators were the most eye-popping release, but the inflation theme momentum ebbed away the past two weeks. US Treasuries and German Bunds eked out minor gains in a daily perspective. US yields fell by 0.1 bp to 1.6 bps (5-yr) with the belly of the curve outperforming the wings. German yield declines ranged between -0.4 bps and -1.4 bps with the curve behaving in the same way as in the US. 10-yr yield spread changes vs Germany barely moved with Greece marginally outperforming (-3 bps). EUR/USD in a technical move temporarily slid below the recent lows near 1.216, but the higher inflation outcome soon started a return towards 1.22 as Fed governors recently closed ranks again on allowing for the overshoot. The trade-weighted greenback closed almost unchanged at 90. Sub EUR/GBP 0.86, sterling managed to hold on to most of the hawkish BoE Vlieghe comments from Thursday.