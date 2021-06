Welcome to the 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One, where you, the fans, get to help decide the stars of the show (aka the award winners). The nominees for Best Athlete, Men's Action Sports have provided plenty of thrills and chills over the past year. Now you get to reward one of them with a vote. Two snowboarders and X Games champions, Yuto Totsuka and Marcus Kleveland, are in the running. They're up against surfing superstar Gabriel Medina and supercross racer Cooper Webb. Cast your vote below and tune in to the ESPYS on July 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.