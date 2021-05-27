Cancel
San Diego County, CA

Lawsuit tries to stop La Jolla Fourth of July fireworks

By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
La Jolla
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lawsuit seeks to stop La Jolla’s planned Fourth of July fireworks display, citing harm that could come to local marine life. The suit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court by San Diego environmental attorney Bryan Pease on behalf of the Animal Protection and Rescue League, “seeks to enjoin defendants Deborah Marengo, La Jolla Community Fireworks Foundation, La [Jolla] Fireworks Foundation Inc. and La Jolla Town Foundation from blasting off fireworks over La Jolla Cove at Point La Jolla, a sea lion rookery, which is an area where marine mammals give birth on land.”

