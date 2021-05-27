Cancel
NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies took the first game of the series with the Jazz in Utah over the weekend and will have a chance to get another one on the road on Wednesday during Game 2.

The starting lineup has been announced for the Grizzlies for the game and can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Jazz are 10-point favorites over the Memphis Grizzlies in Utah on Wednesday night for Game 2, according to FanDuel.

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season last week in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.
  • JAYSON TATUM LEAVES GAME: Celtics' All-Star Jayson Tatum exited Game 2 on Tuesday evening against the Brooklyn Nets with an eye injury. The Celtics lost the game 130-108 and are trailing in the series 2-0 as they head back to Boston for Games 3 and 4. CLICK HERE.
