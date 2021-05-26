Dynasty Debate: Trey Sermon vs. Michael Carter

Two of the biggest risers in PlayerProfiler’s dynasty rankings after the 2021 NFL Draft were now-49ers running back Trey Sermon and now-Jets running back Michael Carter. While most agree they should be ranked somewhere between the late first and mid-second rounds in single quarterback leagues, there seems to be a schism regarding which one should be selected first. It’s a great debate and it’s easy to understand why it’s been so hard to find a consensus. But it’s time to end the discussion once and for all, and use the advanced stats and metrics to help us answer the question: Carter or Sermon?