Indiana Pacers Share Video Thanking Fans

The Indiana Pacers had their season ended in the NBA's new play-in tournament against Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards last week.

On Wednesday, they sent out a video to their Twitter account with over 1 million followers, thanking their fans for their support this season.

The video can be seen embedded in a post below from the Twitter account, and has cameos from players thanking the fans and shows highlights from their season.

Related stories on NBA basketball