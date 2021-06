The offseason is all about building and progress for the upcoming 2021 NFL season. For the Miami Dolphins and second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, they need to continue to trust the process. After a noticeable disappointing practice that had Tagovailoa throwing five interceptions in a rainy practice setting, NFL casuals and troll media analysts at the level wanted to bash him for being overrated or a bust. Most were saying this not even a year after his serious hip surgery and when he took over Ryan Fitzpatrick as the starting quarterback.