Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Photo of the Day: Babe’s Big Miss

By Rich Mueller
sportscollectorsdaily.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one image could best capture the 1922 World Series, this might be it. Babe Ruth taking a mighty cut but missing Art Nehf’s pitch in the first inning would come to symbolize the New York Yankees’ futility against Giants pitching in the intra-city battle to determine baseball’s champion 99 seasons ago. Giants catcher Frank Snyder and home plate umpire Bill Klem are also in the photo, likely captured from the Polo Grounds roof that afternoon.

www.sportscollectorsdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Snyder
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#New York Yankees#1922 World Series#The New York Yankees#Giants#Rmy Auctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
World Series
News Break
Arts
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBthelcn.com

Stanton’s seventh-inning homer helps Yankees complete sweep of Blue Jays

BUFFALO — A sizeable crowd of 7,288 fans in attendance at Sahlen Field was treated to an exciting Major League Baseball game between the fan-favorite New York Yankees and transplant Blue Jays. This one had it all, including the Yankees’ second triple play of the season and a home run...
MLBnumberfire.com

Tyler Wade sitting for Yankees Friday

New York Yankees infielder Tyler Wade is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Wade is being replaced at second base by Rougned Odor against Athletics starter James Kaprielian. In 46 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .233 batting average with a .562...
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Lose Series Opener to Yankees 6-5

A struggling Yanks offense found its strokes against a struggling Blue Jays bullpen Tuesday night at Sahlen Field. It was apparent early that the Blue Jays were in for a tough night, even with their ace Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound. Ryu, who had lost his previous two starts , never seemed to find his comfort zone over his 6 inning outing. The Blue Jays starter ran up his pitch count to 92, tossing only 58 of them for strikes and walking four. Fortunately Yankee starter Jordan Montgomery experienced location issues of his own and allowed Toronto to build an early lead.
MLBsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

For the Love of the Game

This weekend is Father’s Day. Not sure what to get dad since he already has a bazillion ties? A home cooked meal with some of their favorite foods is a great way to kick things off. How about cooking something special for him? Many of us have been lucky enough to grow up with dads who love to cook, who have mastered crème brûlée or grilling or taught us to make perfect rice. Others have dads who just love to eat, who will dig into a shared plate happily and are always ready to share a meal. This Sunday, we’ll honor all of them, maybe with pancakes or a special dinner or a thoughtful food-related gift. In preparing that special meal, there may be some cool culinary tools you need to help.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Walk-off win caps Cards' sweep of Marlins

Yadier Molina delivered a walk-off single as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Miami Marlins 1-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. The Cardinals are 6-0 against the Marlins this season, having allowed just six runs. Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo threw seven scoreless innings while yielding six...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 7 Best MLB Moments from Tuesday

Sticky stuff. Sticky stuff! Stih-key-stuff. Have you heard it enough yet?. With MLB’s new enforcement policy for a ban on foreign substances dropping Tuesday morning, the baseball world has become thoroughly stuck on one topic. A mid-season rule change that subjects half of the sport’s pitchers to 10-game suspensions just for using a little sunscreen? What a mess.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Gerrit Cole is speaking for every pitcher in baseball

Yankees radio analyst Suzyn Waldman comments on whether New York's back-to-back wins over the Blue Jays have lessened the heat on management, Gerrit Cole's comments about Spider Tack, what MLB should be doing with those using foreign substances on baseballs, the recent play of DJ LeMahieu, and if Brian Cashman needs to get a left-handed hitter in order for his squad to make a playoff run.
MLBcbslocal.com

Christian Arroyo Has Been Mr. Clutch For Red Sox In June

BOSTON (CBS) — Christian Arroyo has had some big swings for the Red Sox in the month of June. His mammoth cut against the Braves on Wednesday night was not just his biggest swing of the month, but of Boston’s season. Arroyo smacked a pinch-hit grand slam in the top...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Kaprielian makes it to Bronx, leads A’s over Yanks 5-3

NEW YORK — James Kaprielian finally made it to the Bronx, six years after New York took him in the first round of the amateur draft, and beat the Yankees by pitching three-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings in a 5-3 victory Friday night that extended the Oakland Athletics’ winning streak to seven.
MLBDenver Post

Shohei Ohtani announces participation in 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field

The game’s most breathtaking act is coming to launch longballs in LoDo. On Friday, Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani announced his participation in the 2021 Home Run Derby, which will be held July 12 at Coors Field. Count Rockies manager Bud Black as one of millions of baseball fans eager to...
MLBNew York Post

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani will hit in the Home Run Derby

Shohei Ohtani has chosen his weapon. The two-way star announced he will go with his bat instead of his arm, participating in the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby on July 12. “Excited to announce that I’ll be participating in the 2021 #HRDerby,” he wrote on Instagram. “See you all in Colorado!”