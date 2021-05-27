Photo of the Day: Babe’s Big Miss
If one image could best capture the 1922 World Series, this might be it. Babe Ruth taking a mighty cut but missing Art Nehf’s pitch in the first inning would come to symbolize the New York Yankees’ futility against Giants pitching in the intra-city battle to determine baseball’s champion 99 seasons ago. Giants catcher Frank Snyder and home plate umpire Bill Klem are also in the photo, likely captured from the Polo Grounds roof that afternoon.www.sportscollectorsdaily.com